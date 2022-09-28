LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville parent who got on a Jefferson County Public Schools bus and threatened students pleaded guilty in court Wednesday but he won't be facing any jail time.
Delvante King pleaded guilty to charges of terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct and menacing.
A judge ordered King to have no contact with JCPS, and he must complete an anger management course. He was also placed on probation and won't face jail time.
King was seen on video screaming and threatening kids on a JCPS bus late last month. He was arrested on Sept. 9, and bonded out that same day.
King didn't want to be interviewed Wednesday but said he was happy to have the case resolved.
