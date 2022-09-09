LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who apologized after he was seen on video threatening students on a JCPS bus after saying his daughter was bullied was arrested on Friday, facing several charges.
He has since been released, after posting a $5,000 bond.
According to online records, 29-year-old Delvantae King was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on Friday afternoon. He's charged with two counts of second-degree Terroristic Threatening, one count of second-degree Disorderly Conduct and one count of Menacing.
His arrest came several days after an incident that left students shaken and parents angry.
Carter Elementary School principal Jamie Wyman sent a letter to parents confirming the Aug. 26 incident on Bus No. 2047. Wyman said it started when an adult and a child appeared at a bus stop, got onto the bus and began threatening the students.
Wyman's letter said the driver escorted King off the bus, but the pair then got into another vehicle and followed the bus along its route. "Students reported seeing the occupants of the vehicle display a gun while following Bus #2047," Wyman wrote.
A video circulating on social media shows a chaotic scene after King got on the bus. Several elementary school students can be heard screaming as King shouts at them.
"I'm gonna flip this whole bus and everybody on it!" he shouts. "I mean that! I mean that! That goes for everybody on here! Touch my daughter again, and I'm gonna flip this whole bus! I'm not playing! You don't let nobody touch my kids, bro! I'm not playing, bro! All that bully [EXPLETIVE], all that big bully [EXPLETIVE] y'all got going on? I’m not playing!"
Children can be heard screaming and crying, with one child repeatedly saying "I wanna go home!"
In an interview with WDRB's Stephan Johnson on Aug. 31, King admitted to making the threats, but said he was defending his daughter. He doesn't apologize for that, but said he regrets the way he handled the situation.
"The only reason I got on the bus, honestly, was to get my daughter off the bus from fighting," King said. "And the reason why I got so mad and frustrated like that is because I know for a fact my child has been picked on."
King did apologize for his actions. "I'm sorry about the way that I acted. Now I know I said some wrong things to that girl. And I apologize to her mother, uncle and her, and I didn't mean it. I can't physically flip no bus. I'm no Incredible Hulk."
King was released on Friday after posting a $5,000 bond, according to court documents.
Previous Stories:
- VIDEO | JCPS investigating after school bus followed, students say they were threatened with gun
- Father in disturbing video on JCPS school bus apologizes, regrets actions
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.