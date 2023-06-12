LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department was able to find a wanted woman thanks to a community tip.
Police were trying to identify a woman accused of using stolen credit cards at several stores since February.
Earlier this month, police learned the suspect's name was Jessica Whitehead, but she also goes by Justine Kayse and Whitney Halfacre.
LMPD posted on social media on Monday that Whitehead had been arrested. LMPD said she was hiding out in a house in east Louisville.
Police said she's accused of identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, trafficking stolen identities and probation violation.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.