LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Police are investigating after a man was injured from a shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood Friday afternoon.
Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for LMPD, said Second Division officers responded to a reported shooting in the 800 block of South 36th Street around 1:20 p.m.
Once on the scene, officers found a man who was shot. Police said he was taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-5673 or submit information online.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.