LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An investigation is underway after a man and woman were found shot to death Monday inside an apartment in Okolona.
LMPD officers responded to a request for a welfare check after "a foul odor" was reported coming from a unit at the Covington by the Lake Apartments in the 7300 block of Monsey Circle, which is not far from Jefferson Mall in Okolona.
Officers found a man and woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds. "It appears that the adult male shot the female and then himself," according to the news release.
LMPD's homicide unit is handling the investigation.
The names of the victims have not yet been released.
