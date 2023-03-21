LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A year-old program that sends certain 911 calls to non-police response is expanding in Louisville, the city announced Tuesday.
The Crisis Call Diversion Program (CCDP) — also known as deflection —will expand to all Louisville Metro Police Department divisions.
Former Mayor Greg Fischer announced plans for this pilot project in October 2021 after recommendations from the University of Louisville Commonwealth Institute of Kentucky (CIK). In January 2022, Louisville Metro Council approved a contract with Seven Counties Services.
Today I am proud to announce that the Crisis Call Diversion Program (CCDP/Deflection) is expanding to all LMPD divisions. This program diverts 911 calls to @SevenCounties when appropriate, providing emotional support, problem-solving, and referrals to community services. pic.twitter.com/1yOcmKJqoM— Mayor Craig Greenberg (@LouisvilleMayor) March 21, 2023
"After the first year of this pilot program, our community has already seen enormous benefits and I’m very proud that we are able to roll it out across our entire city," Mayor Craig Greenberg said in a news release. "This program helps ensure that people in crisis are able to receive the help they need, which also allows our police to focus on preventing and solving crimes. I hope that we can continue to build on the past success of this program and continue to expand it."
Greenberg said the expansion is also following recommendations noted in the recent Department of Justice report, which investigated LMPD and Louisville Metro Government. The report suggested the CCDP pilot program be expanded.
The report recommended, "the pilot program [CCDP] is a significant start and Louisville Metro could expand its reach and capacity for a behavioral health-led response to further prevent discrimination against people with behavioral health disabilities."
CCDP was initially launched in March 2022 with LMPD's Fourth Division. It was eventually expanded to LMPD's First, Second and Third divisions.
According to a news release Tuesday, CCDP has resulted in more than 600 people receiving crisis support and referrals without the involvement of LMPD officers. It's freed up an estimated 345 hours of time that could have been spent on response to those calls.
Of the 11 people hired for the pilot program, seven will be on the mobile response team responding to initial calls, while two will be within a Behavioral Health Hub at MetroSafe to triage calls. There are also two case managers who will provide follow-up and connection to services after the calls.
CCDP will operate in all eight divisions from 2-10 p.m. every day. Seven Counties Services plans to hire more people to expand the hours of operation.
"It has been one year today since our organization has partnered with the city and our local community to connect individuals to needed resources during a mental health crisis," Jean Romano of Seven Counties Services said in a news release. "As a result, individuals who have called 911 due to a mental health crisis have received immediate support provided by some of our community’s most qualified mental health professionals. Due to the response provided by Seven Counties Services, emergency responders have been able to spend hundreds more hours serving our community where their efforts are needed the most."
Here's how the program works:
- When a caller calls into 911 from LMPD's Fourth Division, MetroSafe call takers will triage the call to determine if the call should be transferred to Crisis Triage Workers (CTW) in the new Behavioral Health Hub located within MetroSafe.
- The CTW team will function like a crisis hotline to de-escalate, provide emotional support, create a safety plan, and problem solve for the person in crisis.
- If CTW determines that a face-to-face response would be beneficial, they initiate a mobile response and trained professionals will go to the scene.
- Mobile responders will meet the person where they are to further de-escalate and assess the situation and if needed, connect that person to a service. Responders have the option to transport the person to the community respite center at Seven Counties Services or another community resource, such as a shelter.
