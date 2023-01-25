LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville teenager shot a man several times while he was walking his dog in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood.
According to court documents, 18-year-old Deshaun Jackson was arrested by Louisville Metro Police Tuesday afternoon shortly after 2 p.m. He's charged with first-degree assault and first-degree robbery.
According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for LMPD, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert near Lincoln Avenue and Lindbergh Drive around 6:45 p.m. While they were headed to the report, Ellis said, it was "upgraded to a shooting" at South Central Park, which is in the same area.
Once on scene, police found a man who had been shot. Ellis said he was "alert and conscious" while being taken to University Hospital.
There are conflicting reports on whether his injuries are life-threatening. According to an arrest report, his injuries were life-threatening and upon arriving at the hospital, he was taken straight to the operating room for surgery.
Police say the victim spoke Spanish and required an interpreter. Through an interpreter, he allegedly told officers that he was walking his dog in South Central Park when a man behind him that he didn't know began speaking English to him.
The victim said he could only understand the words, "put your hands up or I'll kill you." When the victim turned around to face the man, he was shot.
Police say they identified Jackson as the suspect. When confronted, Jackson allegedly told officers that he was walking through the park when he remembered that he had a debt to pay, and that he couldn't go home without money, a phone or shoes.
That's when, he said, he spotted the victim walking his dog, with his wallet in his back pocket.
According to an arrest report, Jackson admitted to approaching the victim and saying, "Give me your wallet." When the victim didn't respond, Jackson said he told him, "Just give me your wallet and we both go home."
Jackson said the victim replied, "No. No. Sorry."
He added that when the victim turned toward him, "that's when it happened," and he shot him "three or four times."
The victim's current condition is not known.
Jackson is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
