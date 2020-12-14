LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 21-year-old pleaded not guilty Monday to charges that she killed someone while playing with a gun.
Adrianna King's attorney said a group of people was being careless with a gun just after midnight Sunday when it went off at The Oaks at St. Andrews apartment complex off Saint Andrews Church Road.
Armani Hall, 18, was shot and died shortly thereafter at University Hospital. King was arrested and charged with reckless homicide.
In court Monday, the judge decided to keep her bail at $10,000 cash.
"We're not talking about 3-year-olds and 5-year-olds," the judge said. "Adults should know not to play with a gun. And when we say playing with a gun, I mean, obviously, we don't know all of the facts. Someone lost a life."
Police haven't said whether the two women knew each other before the shooting.
