LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Government's new office designed to reimagine public safety and review police discipline is nearly operational.
In response to the death of Breonna Taylor, Metro Government established an Inspector General's Office.
On Monday, the department updated Metro Council on its progress.
Ed Harness arrived in Louisville last year to help investigate claims of improper interactions between police and people. Harness also wanted to include community input with police accountability.
Harness said the complaint form is live on the Office of Inspector General's website.
"It's a more expansive form, anticipating what we believe will be required information to meet the standards within the consent decree that we're anticipating," Harness said.
Investigator positions and administrator position have been filled.
Harness said that the department should be fully operational June 1, but an analyst position still needs to be filled.
If a complaint meets certain criteria, Harness said they should be able to take it before the Civilian Review and Accountability Board in June.
Harness and the board will only have the ability to review investigations and make recommendations.
