LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a male was hospitalized from a shooting near Buechel on Sunday afternoon.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, police responded to a report of a shooting on Hikes Lane and Goldsmith Lane.
Mitchell says police found a male with a gunshot wound. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what's believed to be non-life threatening injuries, according to Mitchell.
Anyone with information on the shooting can call the department's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD or report it here.
