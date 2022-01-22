LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 21-year-old accused of killing two people in November, pleaded not guilty to murder charges.
Christopher Bachelor Jr. was arraigned on Saturday morning.
He's accused of shooting a man and woman on Cecil Avenue back on Nov. 8. The male victim died at the scene while the woman died several days later after being taken to University of Louisville Hospital.
According to court records, investigators saw a video of Bachelor Jr. talking about the murders.
He remains jailed on a $500,000 bond.
