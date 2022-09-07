LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 21-year-old man accused of shooting and killing two men in a crowded Louisville restaurant was in court Wednesday for a pretrial hearing.
Karson Reitz, 21, is accused of fatally shooting 48-year-old Michael Miller and 51-year-old Bradley Cross at the Preston Highway Roosters location on Dec. 23, 2021. Court documents state Reitz was seen on surveillance video shooting the two men inside the crowded dining room. A bartender who witnessed the incident said the restaurant was packed that night, and that there was a fistfight between Reitz and Miller before the shooting.
Reitz also faces several wanton endangerment charges.
The family of Cross, who was also shot to death, has filed a lawsuit against the sports bar, claiming that the owners failed to do what they could to prevent it.
The lawsuit was filed in Jefferson Circuit Court April 8 by Cross' family against Roosters; RC Landlords, the property owner; and Reitz. It alleges that the shootings were "reasonably foreseeable" by all the defendants, and that Roosters and the landowner failed to prevent the shootings by — among other things — not having proper security, failing to intervene in the fight and by allowing the men to become intoxicated.
Reitz is expected to be back in court in December. A trial should happen in mid-2023.
