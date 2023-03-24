LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A police investigation on Interstate 64 ended with two arrests and numerous drug charges.
It happened Sunday evening in Floyd County, Indiana.
Officers tried to stop a vehicle on I-64 near Georgetown when the driver drove off. Police deflated the tires and stopped the car.
Investigators said they found drugs and guns inside.
Kyle Weyrauch, 35, and Nadine Smith, 35, both of Louisville, were arrested and face many related charges.
