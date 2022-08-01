LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --A man accused of shooting two people on East Kentucky Street, leaving one dead and one hurt, is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.
Jaaron McAtee is facing murder and attempted murder charges for Friday's shooting in Old Louisville near Interstate 65.
According to court records, McAtee shot Matthew Frazier and Torie Myers.
Myers was found dead in a car, and Frazier was found shot several times in the middle of the street. Frazier was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition.
Police said witnesses told them Frazier and McAtee were in an argument the night before the shooting.
