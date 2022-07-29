LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville homicide detectives are investigating after a fatal shooting near Old Louisville early Friday.
It happened around 6:30 a.m. at South Brook and East Kentucky streets, according to a news release from Louisville Metro Police. Officers were sent on reports of a double shooting.
When they arrived, they found a male and female with gunshot wounds.
"The female victim received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene," according to the release. The male was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.
The victims' ages were not immediately available.
Police are looking for suspects, and anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD. Tips can also be submitted online HERE. The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
