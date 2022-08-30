LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested Tuesday morning by Jefferson County Public Schools Security outside of Atkinson Elementary School, according to court documents.
JCPS Security said 30-year-old Dillon Sutherland was seen just after 8:30 p.m., peeking into vehicles in the parking lot of the school, located at 2811 Duncan St. in Louisville's Portland neighborhood.
When he was approached by a school security officer, authorities said he tried to hide behind a dumpster.
"When I exited my vehicle, he reached for an object in his right pant pocket, at which time I observed the butt of what appeared to be a handgun," the arresting officer wrote in the report.
Authorities said that handgun turned out to be a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun with 13 rounds of ammunition.
Sutherland was arrested without incident. He's charged with the Unlawful Possession of a Weapon on School Property and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
