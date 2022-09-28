LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man out on home incarceration is back behind bars, accused of working with an inmate to get drugs into Louisville's jail.
The latest incident of drugs behind bars at Metro Corrections in downtown Louisville is something the jail's director said he's taking seriously after more than 15 grams of suspected cocaine and more than 70 suboxone strips were intercepted.
"There's no stopping attempting to get it in," said Director Jerry Collins. "You really have to change, pivot and move on all the ways you know to prevent this, to stop this, because it's really madness."
According to Louisville Metro Police, Brandon Woods violated home incarceration on Monday. When officers caught up with him, they found the drugs on him and later determined he was trying to take them to Rashee Wardford, an inmate at Metro Corrections.
Collins said people are trying to take advantage of inmates with drug addictions.
"They have no care on the welfare of those folks," he said. "They're OD'ing and they're dying and it's tragic."
The jail director also said they're getting creative to try to get drugs in. He said the jail's intelligence unit is working every day to stop the drugs from getting behind the doors and it's an issue they're seeing constantly.
"That's literally almost a daily occurrence now," said Collins. "Our number of charges on folks that are trying to do these things has skyrocketed. That's good and I'm proud of that, but the scary part is that it's happening so much."
Narcan, an overdose reversal drug, is now being kept in dorms. K-9s are doing searches and a body scanner was installed at the jail all in an effort to combat the drug problem there.
"We're focusing every resource we possibly can on this effort to stop this," Collins said.
Woods and Wardford are likely facing additional charges in the case.
