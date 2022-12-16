LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man arrested for murdering a woman in September was given a $1 million bond during a court appearance Friday morning.

According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for Louisville Metro Police, Jeremy Thompson, 28, was arrested Thursday in connection with the murder of a woman Sept. 21. 

Police said Thompson fatally shot 23-year-old Kierrea Stone-Gonzalez on Rangeland Road, near Shepherdsville Road.

Thompson is also facing a wanton endangerment charge.

