LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man arrested for murdering a woman in September was given a $1 million bond during a court appearance Friday morning.
According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for Louisville Metro Police, Jeremy Thompson, 28, was arrested Thursday in connection with the murder of a woman Sept. 21.
Police said Thompson fatally shot 23-year-old Kierrea Stone-Gonzalez on Rangeland Road, near Shepherdsville Road.
Thompson is also facing a wanton endangerment charge.
Related Stories:
- 28-year-old Louisville man arrested, charged with murder of woman in Newburg neighborhood
- 23-year-old woman found shot and killed in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.