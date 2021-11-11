LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has been charged for shooting a 16-year-old boy in a violent carjacking near Fairdale last month.
Louisville Metro Police said in a release that Eder Rivaldo Mayorga-Sanchez, 19, was arrested and charged in a series of carjackings and robberies in Louisville.
Investigators believe it was Mayorga-Sanchez who carried out the carjacking and shooting at 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 26 outside a Circle K at National Turnpike near Glengarry Drive. The mother of the 16-year-old was driving the vehicle that was carjacked. Her son was the passenger who was shot.
LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said that Mayorga-Sanchez has been charged with five counts of robbery, one count of assault, two counts of fleeing and evading, one count of receiving stolen property - firearm, and one count of theft by unlawful taking - auto.
Investigators linked the suspect to the robbery of a Valero's on Terry Boulevard on Nov. 8 and four other carjackings including Oct. 28 at the Zappos on Minors Lane, Nov. 4 at a Burger King on New Cut Road and Nov. 4 at the Park Place Apartments on Cogan Boulevard.
This story will be updated.
