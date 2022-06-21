LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of killing another man in a crash on LaGrange Road last year is facing multiple charges, including murder.
Joseph Siami was indicted by a Jefferson County Grand Jury on Tuesday, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.
Prosecutors said he was responsible for a drunk driving crash that killed Chase Lawson and injured several others in November 2021 on LaGrange Road near the Hurstbourne Parkway ramp in Louisville.
Siami is facing murder, assault, criminal mischief, DUI and speeding charges.
An arraignment date for Siami has yet to be set by the court.
