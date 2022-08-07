LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Sunday night.
LMPD Second Division officers were first dispatched to Lindell Avenue around 9 p.m. on a ShotSpotter report, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
A short time later, officers found a man in the 3700 block of West Broadway who had been shot, Smiley said. That's near 37th Street.
The man, whose age is unknown, was alert and consious while being rushed to University of Louisville Hospital, Smiley said. His injuries are believed to be non life-threatening.
No arrests had been made as of Sunday night. Anyone with information about the shooting can call 574-LMPD or anonymously report it here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.