LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after being shot in the Shawnee neighborhood on Thursday evening.
According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 3800 block of Jewell Avenue around 5:30 p.m.
Officers then found a man who had gunshot wounds. Police said he was "alert and conscious" when he was transported to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LMPD's Second Division is investigating.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the LMPD tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). You can remain anonymous.
