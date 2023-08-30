LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man will spend 30 years in prison for killing a 65-year-old who was sleeping.
Antawon Dunn pleaded guilty this week to murder and other charges. Prosecutors said back in August of 2020, Dunn fired 10 shots into a home with four people inside.
Aaron Baker was sleeping in a car nearby and died. The shooting took place on Central Avenue in the Taylor Berry neighborhood and was caught on video.
As part of his plea deal, Dunn won't be eligible for probation.
