MUGSHOT - BRYAN JAMES BRUCE III - BACKGROUND .jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man will spend 40 years in prison for killing a teenager in 2021.

Bryan James Bruce III pleaded guilty to murder and four wanton endangerment charges.

Prosecutors said Bruce admitted to "intentionally" shooting and killing James Roberts, 16, on July 3, 2021. The shooting happened on Clarion Court in the city's St. Denis neighborhood.

Bruce also admitted to shooting at four other people in June 2021. He won't be eligible for probation.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags