LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Court documents obtained by WDRB say that the man who was involved in an hours-long SWAT standoff in Anchorage on Tuesday morning tried to stab two SWAT officers with a knife before he was shot by an officer with the St. Matthews Police Department.
According to court documents, that suspect has been identified as Bernard Higgins, 57, of Anchorage.
The incident began shortly after 3 a.m. on Tuesday, when a woman showed up at the Anchorage Police Department with severe facial injuries, including a bruised eye that was swollen shut and a cut to her right hand, according to court documents.
She allegedly told police that she woke up that morning to find Higgins, her ex-husband, crawling into her bed. When she told him to get out, he refused and began punching her in the face, according to court documents.
After she spoke with police, the woman was transported to the hospital. According to court documents, she gave police the key to her home, where Higgins was presumably still staying, and permission to go inside.
Police said there was already a warrant out for Higgins' arrest on charges related to vehicle theft out of Boone County, Kentucky.
Officers with the Anchorage Police Department, as well as the Louisville Metro Police Department and the Middletown Police Department then drove to the home on Bellewood Road.
Police said no one answered when they knocked on the door. According to court documents, officers eventually made contact with Higgins through the bedroom door, but he refused to come out.
"Higgins continued to yell through the door," the arrest report states. "He stated multiple times that if we came in, we would go to heaven along with him, and he was not afraid to meet his maker."
At one point, police said he opened the door but refused to show both his hands. He placed a knife on the floor, but "stayed right beside it," according to police. He then picked it up and retreated back into the bedroom.
When he opened the door a second time, police tried to taze him but were unsuccessful.
At that point, police said they obtained a search warrant and called the St. Matthews Police SWAT team to the scene.
When SWAT arrived, they "attempted to negotiate a peaceful resolution to the incident," according to court documents.
"They tried to make contact," St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson said on Tuesday. "He came to the door but then barricaded himself inside. They tried to negotiate for several hours. That failed."
But during those negotiations, police said Higgins tried to stab two SWAT team members with a knife.
According to court documents, "an appropriate response to resistance was initiated." That's when a St. Matthews police officer shot Higgins, according to Wilkerson.
"During negotiations, this individual approached officers in a threatening manner with a deadly weapon," Wilkerson said. "Our officer discharged his firearm, stopping the suspect."
After Higgins was shot, Wilkerson said officers on scene "rendered first aid immediately" before Higgins was taken to UofL Hospital. Wilkerson didn't answer many questions from reporters on scene, citing an ongoing investigation by the Louisville Metro Police Public Integrity Unit.
"We want to be totally transparent in what we do," Wilkerson said. "It doesn't look good that you're investigating yourself. So we want an outside agency who has the experience to do that."
Higgins is charged with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer, as well as second-degree assault related to domestic violence, third-degree terroristic threatening and resisting arrest.
