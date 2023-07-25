ANCHORAGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A SWAT standoff Tuesday morning inside an Anchorage home ended with a man shot by a St. Matthews Police officer.
St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson said the man, who had a warrant for his arrest pertaining to unknown felony charges in Boone County, Kentucky, was inside the home on Bellewood Road for several hours as negotiators worked to bring him outside. Wilkerson said a woman showed up at the Anchorage Police Department around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday with injuries she said came from a domestic violence situation.
Anchorage police officers responded to the home, a wooded residential area between Park Road and Shelbyville Road. After several hours, hostage negotiators from St. Matthews Police, Middletown Police and Louisville Metro Police responded for backup.
"During negotiations, this individual approached officers in a threatening manner with a deadly weapon," Wilkerson said. "Our officer discharged his firearm, stopping the suspect."
Wilkerson said the suspect lives at the location. His condition is unknown.
Wilkerson said officers on scene "rendered first aid immediately" before the suspect was taken to UofL Hospital. He wouldn't answer many questions from reporters on scene, particularly pertaining to whether the suspect fired at officers first, citing the Louisville Metro Police Public Integrity Unit investigation.
This story will be updated.
