LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who is a suspect in an Indianapolis murder was arrested Sunday in southern Indiana, according to police.
Deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff's Department detained Marco Pacheco-Aleman, 28, during a traffic stop Sunday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) said in a news release.
Authorities later learned Pacheco-Aleman was wanted by IMPD for his alleged involvement in the fatal shooting of a woman Saturday night at an Indianapolis apartment complex on Lickridge Court. IMPD said the shooting was domestic related.
A 7-year-old boy was seen leaving the shooting scene in a gray-colored vehicle but was found unharmed just after midnight by IMPD.
Pacheco-Aleman will be taken back to Indianapolis by police.
Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).
