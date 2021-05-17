LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has ruled a double shooting that occurred Sunday morning in the parking lot of a hotel on Preston Highway a murder-suicide.
Brandon and Charmain Gentry of Cincinnati, Ohio, were found shot to death in a passenger truck in the parking lot of the Sleep Inn hotel when officers responded around 9 a.m. Sunday to a shooting reported there, department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said in a statement.
Brandon Gentry, 33, died of "multiple gunshot wounds," Deputy Coroner Anthony Wright said in an email Monday night, and his death was listed as a homicide. Charmain Gentry, 31, died of a "single gunshot wound," and her death was listed as a suicide, according to Wright.
The relationship between the Gentrys is unclear.
LMPD as of Monday night had not provide an update on its Homicide Unit's investigation into the case.
