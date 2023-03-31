LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An attempted kidnapping at a Jefferson County Public Schools elementary is keeping the surrounding neighborhood alert.
According to court documents, the incident took place at 12:30 p.m. March 30 on the playground of Okolona Elementary School at 7606 Preston Highway. Police said a man came from a nearby apartment complex and tried to kidnap a little girl from the school's playground.
Judy Kilner lives near Okolona Elementary School. Most days, she watches her 4-year-old great granddaughter.
"We do go to that little playground instead of going to the park, because the park is a lot of different characters," Kliner said.
Not anymore, not after JCPS sent a letter to parents said a man approached two young girls trying to take them off the playground.
"I will not be taking her to either one of the places anymore," Kliner said. "She will not go to Jefferson County school."
Court records said 74-year-old Evaristo Norberto Perez-Ramirez asked them "Are you playing a game?" Police said he tried to get the girls to go with him, saying other kids wanted to play too. He then grabbed one of the girls loosely by her wrist according to police. The girl yelled "Stop!" and ran away.
"Hopefully, that it doesn't happen again. And just for me, I'll keep you know I'll keep an extra eye out on things," Kliner said.
A staff member told Perez-Ramirez to leave, called police, and told officers the man had also been on the property the day before, trying to talk to students.
He eventually slipped through a gap in the fence and left the property when he was again approached by school staff. That's when he went back to his apartment, located next to the school.
None of the kids were hurt. Okolona Elementary School Principal April Hetzel says none of the students were physically harmed but some were visibly shaken.
"We're very protective of what she's exposed to. I mean, you can't be too careful," Kliner said.
Investigators eventually made contact with Perez-Ramirez. When confronted about his actions, he allegedly told police, through a translator, that he'd only spoken to male students and that he never touched any of the students.
He was arrested by officers with the JCPS Police Department and charged with the attempted kidnapping of a minor. He's currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
