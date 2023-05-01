LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A New Albany chiropractor was charged with battery after authorities said he inappropriately touching a patient earlier this year.
According to court documents, 37-year-old Joshua Moll, a chiropractor with 1st Choice Health and Wellness in New Albany, was arrested last month.
Indiana State Police said a woman came forward Jan. 19 to report the alleged incident that took place on Jan. 13.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the woman told police that she had been to three appointments with Moll. The first appointment was uneventful. On the second appointment, he allegedly massaged her legs and briefly touched her rear.
But on the third appointment on Jan. 13, he allegedly removed some of her clothing and fondled her as he was performing an adjustment to her back and hips.
When confronted about the allegation, Moll allegedly denied fondling her but later indicated that, "that may have happened, yes."
Moll is charged with battery.
