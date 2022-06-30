LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some of the newest staff members at Louisville's jail have fur and four legs.
Officials said the new K-9 program at Louisville Metro Corrections is saving inmates' lives.
The jail spent several months earlier this year dealing with deaths and overdoses. Officials now hope that two new K-9s working at the jail are ensuring that drugs are no longer an issue.
"The jail is a little different environment than you would find other K-9s out in the public," said Lt. George Manley, the K-9 program coordinator for Louisville Metro Corrections. "Instead of a three-bedroom house with four or five people and larger amounts of drugs, we're looking in dorms with upwards of 30-40 people with really small amounts."
About two months ago, K-9s Max and Mia landed on the jail's payroll. They're both around 2 years old and they have a nose for drugs.
The jail had been working to get the funding for the dogs and get the program going since the beginning of this year. It will fully launch in July.
But since being certified and after training for just a few weeks, the dogs have already had seven finds with drugs like fentanyl and heroin. And at the end of each work day, Max and Mia go home with their handlers where they're part of the family.
The jail said they'd love to have more K-9s since the work can be tedious and tiresome for the dogs.
If you want to help fund another K-9 for the jail, contact the Fraternal Order of Police Louisville Corrections Lodge #77. You can reach President Daniel Johnson at Daniel.johnson@kyfop77.com.
