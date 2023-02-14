LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new report highlights troubling data involving violent crime among teenagers and young adults in the city of Louisville.
Youth homicides in Louisville tripled from 2018 to 2021. These are homicides involving youth from the ages of 15 to 24 years old, who were either the victim or the suspect.
In 2018, there were 20 youth homicides. That number was 60 in 2021, and 48 of them were young Black men.
The data from the Greater Louisville Project (GLP) compares Louisville to 16 similar cities. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Louisville saw the second-largest increase in youth homicides among those cities.
Despite the high crime statistics, the city has stopped investing in youth-focused departments. In 2011, the city invested $46 million. In 2021, just $22 million was spent.
Current investments are funded by American Rescue Plan dollars that are expected to run out after 2024.
On Tuesday afternoon, GLP is scheduled to release this data and discuss solutions with a panel featuring Mayor Craig Greenberg, Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio and Deputy Mayor David James.
