LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owner of Nowhere Bar on Bardstown Road in Louisville was arrested Wednesday on sodomy and sexual abuse charges.
According to the arrest citation, David Mattingly made the victim a drink at his home Sept. 16. Shortly thereafter, a witness confirmed to police that the victim "started to feel sick and was going in and out of consciousness," police said.
Police said Mattingly touched the victim inappropriately, and, after the victim lost consciousness entirely, Mattingly abused him. The victim told police he awoke to see Mattingly completely naked and later sought medical treatment for "discomfort."
"My client was arrested yesterday afternoon concerning some allegations that were levied last week," Frank Mascagni, Mattingly's attorney, said in a written statement. "I have spoken with him. He vehemently denies the allegations. We have pled not guilty in court this morning and at the appropriate time we will request that the circuit court judge set this matter for trial by jury where it is his and my intention to convince the jury that the charges are false and that he will be found not guilty."
In a Facebook post Thursday, the Louisville Pride Foundation said it will sever all ties with Nowhere Bar.
Mattingly is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $50,000 bond.
