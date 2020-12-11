LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was killed, and another was injured in two shootings Friday reported within 90 minutes of each other in Louisville's Portland neighborhood.
The first shooting was reported around 11:30 a.m. near North 26th and Duncan streets, where Louisville Metro Police officers found a male inside a vehicle who had been shot, according to a statement from the department.
The male, age unknown, was transported in critical condition to University of Louisville Hospital, where police said he died. LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting but has no suspects as of Friday afternoon, according to police.
The second shooting was reported around 1 p.m. at North 28th and St. Xavier streets, according to LMPD. Officers responding to the scene found a male, age unknown, who had been shot.
Authorities took the victim to University of Louisville Hospital to be treated for what police said "appear to be non-life-threating injuries." Officers with LMPD's First Division are investigating the shooting.
According to police, the shootings do not appear to be connected. Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's tipline: 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.