LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville man has been arrested weeks after a double shooting left one man dead and another wounded on Southside Drive.
According to court documents, 34-year-old Jorge Ortiz Parra was arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection with the death of Emilio Marti-Suarez.
Police say the shooting took place shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, in the 7300 block of Southside Drive, near Auburndale Park, between New Cut Road and Palatka Avenue.
According to court documents, earlier in the day, Parra was in a Poplar Level Road apartment with Marti-Suarez and another man when the three of them got into an argument over money.
Police say Parra left the apartment. A short time later, Marti-Suarez and the other victim also left the apartment to return a vehicle they had been driving.
Police say Parra followed the victims to the Southside Drive location. That's when he allegedly got out of his car and shot Marti-Suarez several times, killing him.
One of those shots also hit the other victim in the leg.
Marti-Suarez was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to UofL Hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg. His injuries were not believed to be life threatening.
Police identified Parra as the suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was taken into custody by Louisville Metro Police just before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
He's charged with Murder and first-degree Assault. At the time of this writing, Parra is being held in Louisville Metro Corrections. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Jefferson District Court on Wednesday morning.
