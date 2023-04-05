LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a man they said shot a man in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood Monday afternoon.
According to court documents, 22-year-old Tyvonte Tinsley was arrested by officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department on Wednesday morning, shortly before noon.
Police said 4th Division officers were called at about 2:15 p.m. on Monday to a report of a shooting on Earl Avenue near Colorado Street, which is just off Arcade Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and is current condition is unknown.
According to an arrest report, surveillance video taken of the scene at the time of the shooting showed two men leaving the scene on foot.
Police said that while officers were with the victim at UofL Hospital, Tinsley showed up with a gunshot wound to his forearm. According to court documents, Tinsley matched the description of one of the two men seen leaving the shooting scene in the surveillance video.
Police said they determined that his gunshot wound was "self-inflicted."
He allegedly admitted to shooting the victim before throwing the gun away. Additionally, the victim was able to identify Tinsley as the shooter, according to police.
Police said the victim did not appear to have a gun on his person or in his vehicle, and Tinsley admitted he did not see a gun on the victim.
Tinsley was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence.
