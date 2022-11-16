LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say they've arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of a 27-year-old man outside a Highlands bar last year.
According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, Sherman Sherley has been charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, for the June 17, 2021 murder of Juvon Foster.
Police say the shooting happened at about 1:40 a.m. in the parking lot between Akiko's and Nowhere Bar.
Foster died at the scene.
Police did not provide additional info. As of this writing, neither Sherley's mugshot nor his arrest report were available.
