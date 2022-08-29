LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said they found guns, crystal meth and suspected fentanyl in a car in Hillview.
Police were initially investigating a disturbance on East Blue Lick Road. Police said they found two men, Nicholas Jacobsen of Shepherdsville and Nicholas Simpson of Louisville, in a parking lot.
When they searched their vehicle, they found 48 grams of crystal meth and a powdered substance containing 42 grams of suspected fentanyl.
Police also found two guns and $2,600 in cash. Police said both of them are convicted felons.
Both men now face numerous drug and weapons charges.
