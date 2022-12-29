LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in south Louisville Thursday night.
According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers with the department's Third Division were called to a reported shooting "in the area of" National Turnpike and Glengarry Drive around 8:30 p.m. That's near Fairdale off the Gene Snyder Freeway.
Once on scene, police found a man with a gunshot wound. Ellis said he was "alert and conscious" when being transported to University Hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
LMPD's Third Division is investigating the shooting, but had no suspects and had made no arrests as of 9 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through LMPD's crime tip portal by clicking here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.