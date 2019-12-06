LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A man was seriously injured when he was shot multiple times Friday afternoon in south Louisville.
Louisville Metro Police officers responded to the 4100 block of Flintlock Drive, not far from Dixie Highway, around 4:30 p.m. Friday on a reported shooting and found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was soon transported to University Hospital.
The man was reported as seriously hurt but "expected to survive," according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
There are no suspects in the shooting at this time, police said, and LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
