LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man and a woman were arrested Saturday morning in southern Indiana after leading police on a high-speed pursuit in a car authorities said was stolen.
The pursuit started in Orange County, Indiana, when an officer with the Paoli Police Department tried to pull over a car for speeding on State Road 37 North and the car didn't stop, according to a post on the department's Facebook page on Sunday morning.
"The vehicle then fled from officers reaching speed in excess of 100 mph and was discovered to be stolen out of Cincinnati, Ohio," the Facebook post says.
The pursuit took authorities into Crawford County, through Milltown and into Harrison County. At Mud Lane, police said the suspects fled the vehicle on foot.
A K-9 unit with the Branchville Correctional Department found a man, Blake Eldridge of Clarksville, Indiana, hiding in a nearby field, according to Paoli Police's Facebook post.
A woman, Megan Hypes of Fredericksburg, Indiana, was later apprehended, authorities said.
"The suspects were then transported to the Orange County Jail," the Facebook post says. "A firearm was later recovered that had been tossed during the pursuit."
Police determined that Eldridge, who they said was driving the vehicle during the pursuit, had an active warrant out of Floyd County, according to the Facebook post. He has been charged with:
- Resisting law enforcement with a vehicle
- Possession of a stolen vehicle
- Felon in possession of a handgun
- Possession of meth
- Possession of a syringe
- Possession of marijuana
- Habitual traffic violator
- Reckless driving
"Cincinnati Police are following up on their own Auto Theft charges," the Facebook post says.
Hypes has been charged with:
- Resisting law enforcement with a vehicle
- Possession of meth
- Possession of a syringe
- Possession of marijuana
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.