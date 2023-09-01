LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department has released new images of the serial robber who has been assaulting and robbing women with a handgun over the last several weeks in southwest Louisville.
The images were released Friday morning.
"Based on our investigation so far, we feel this suspect primarily targets women in/around apartment complexes," said Sgt. Matt Sanders, a spokesman for the LMPD, in a statement. "These are obviously high-traffic areas.
"We've seen this suspect, on camera, lurking in an apartment complex FOR HOURS," Sanders added. "At one point, our alleged suspect pulled up a chair on someone's lower-level patio and just hung out...waiting. He is looking for the perfect victim."
The department said it's happened in the same areas and believes "there is a pattern emerging." The incidents happened off Terry Road, near West Pages Lane, Greenwood Drive, and Dixie Highway near East Pages Lane.
The latest incident happened in Valley Station early Sunday just before 6 a.m. in the 4500 block of Kennedy Place Circle near Stonestreet, according to a news release from LMPD.
Investigators said at least seven women have been assaulted. Police believe one of those victims was sexually assaulted.
The incidents have typically occurred "relatively close to each other" between midnight and 5 a.m., according to police.
All incidents have also occurred at apartment complexes: three times at the River Breeze Apartments, twice at Moss Creek Apartments, and once at the Finish Line Apartments.
LMPD said the description of the suspect and use of a handgun in each case is similar.
The father of one of the victim's said that handgun was used to pistol whip his daughter, causing her to loose several teeth.
"It was amazing how strong she was," the father said. "She fought the hell out of this guy."
Anyone with information in these cases is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through the Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
"He's not gonna stop until we catch him," said Sgt. Joe Keeling of LMPD. "I would absolutely expect him to strike again."
Previous Stories:
- Louisville Police warn public after suspect in string of serial robberies targets another victim
- Police say robberies of women in southwest Louisville becoming more frequent and violent
- 'Be vigilant' | Police issue warning about 'alarming assaults' on women in southwest Louisville
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.