LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are accused in connection to an Indiana man's death after he overdosed.
Columbus Police charged Ryan Self, of Seymour, and Tiffany Sculley, of Brownstown, with dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death. It's a Level 1 Felony.
Investigators said police found Ronald Smith, 37, dead on Indianapolis Road in Columbus in July.
Toxicology tests showed fentanyl killed Smith. Police later identified Self and Sculley as the suspects who gave Smith the drugs.
They were arrested and charged Monday.
