LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police arrested the man accused of shooting at a police officer who was in his car Monday in eastern Kentucky.
Wesley Cornell, 31, was arrested and charged with attempted murder of a police officer.
The incident occurred at about 3:15 p.m. Monday in the rural community of Olive Hill. Police said he shot the officer's cruiser from inside his vehicle in a wooded area, and the bullet went through a window. The shattered glass hit the officer.
The officer was flown to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.