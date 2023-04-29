LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died Friday night after sustaining multiple blunt injuries nearly two weeks prior in the Shawnee neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD, said on April 15 officers initially responded to a man down outside on the street of the 300 block of 42nd Street.
Police determined he had sustained multiple blunt force injuries and was transported to University Hospital. The victim, 53-year-old Jacky Woodard, died at the hospital Friday evening.
LMPD's Homicide Unit arrested Tony Glasper, 64, on April 16 in connection to the incident. He was initially charged with assault but police said the charge is now pending as murder.
According to court documents, Woodard was last seen entering a vehicle being driven by Glasper. Witnesses then told detectives that Glasper had admitted to them that he assaulted Woodard with a tire iron.
Detectives found the tire iron and blood evidence in the trunk of Glasper's vehicle.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.