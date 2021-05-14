LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a woman was beaten, choked and imprisoned inside a home by her ex-boyfriend.
Police say 37-year-old Timothy Guest forced the woman to go home with him and threatened to kill her if she tried to leave.
He reportedly punched her, hit her with a tiki torch and strangled her.
She managed to escape, but police say Guest caught her and dragged her back inside.
Neighbors saw it and called police.
By the time police arrived at the home, Guest was gone. Officers say they heard the woman screaming and found her locked in the basement without food or water. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.
A warrant was issued for Guest's arrest, and he was taken into custody on Thursday. He appeared in Jefferson District Court Friday morning, where a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf on charges that included kidnapping and strangulation.
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
