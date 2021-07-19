LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three Louisville men were arrested for breaking into vehicles at an apartment complex in Shelbyville, Kentucky.
Davonte Vandyke, Anthony Glenn and Quashaun Wilson were charged with receiving stolen property and engaging in organized crime.
The Shelbyville Police Department said officers were called to the Windhurst Park Apartments near Interstate 64 around 2 a.m. Monday.
According to police, property had been taken from parked vehicles at the apartment complex by the suspects. Police stopped three suspects, but a fourth fled on foot and wasn't apprehended.
Police say three loaded weapons were found in the suspects' vehicle.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.