LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman in her late teens is dead after a shooting in Old Louisville on Friday.
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting around 7 p.m. in the 100 block of East Caldwell Street, near South First Street, and found a female in her late teens who had been shot at the scene. She was taken to University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to a department spokesperson.
Police believe the shooting happened after the victim had an altercation of some sort with another female, who reportedly fled the scene.
There are no suspects at this time, police said. If you know anything related to the shooting, call LMPD's anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD.
