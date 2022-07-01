LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A contract food services employee at the Roederer Correctional Complex in La Grange has been charged with sodomy by Kentucky State Police.
The agency said 21-year-old Duncan Thornton engaged in illegal sexual contact with an inmate.
After a preliminary investigation, an on-duty corrections officer observed Thornton with the inmate.
KSP said both of them admitted to the illegal sexual contact. Thornton has initially been charged with third degree sodomy.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.