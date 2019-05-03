JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A police officer from Clarksville who shot and killed a man last week was justified in using deadly force.
The determination was made after the Clark County Prosecuting Attorney's office reviewed the findings of an investigation by Indiana State Police.
In a news release, Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said Officer Tyler Ash had to use deadly force against 43-year-old Max Helton, and that no charges would be filed against the officer. According to police, Helton was shot at a home on Howard Avenue after he pointed a gun at Ash after being told to drop the weapon several times.
Ash had been responding to a 911 call at around 10:30 p.m. on April 26.
ISP Sgt. Carey Huls said shortly after officers arrived, Helton showed up at the front door with the gun.
"It was a call for what we would describe as a domestic situation that possibly involved a gun, so naturally, officers were heightened awareness when they got there," Huls said. "He was asked several times to drop the gun. He went back into the house and actually came back out to the door more than once. Never stepping outside the house, but he was armed when he came to the door."
Ash has been on paid administrative leave since the incident, which is standard procedure anytime an officer is involved in a shooting. He has been a Clarksville officer for two years.
